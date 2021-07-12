Brazen escape attempt at KwaZulu-Natal prison, 1 inmate killed

One prisoner died trying to escape at the Umzinto Correctional Centre.

This was after a fire was extinguished at the facility.

Police condemned attempts by inmates to undermine security.

The Department of Correctional Services says one inmate died when trying to escape at the Umzinto Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.



"Following the fire at Umzinto Correctional Centre, one inmate, from a group that had climbed to the roof in an attempt to escape, succumbed to his injuries after falling to the ground, and died," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

The affected area of the prison was labelled as Section A, which houses remand detainees.

Nxumalo said a group of inmates, who were awaiting trial, climbed the room in an effort to escape.

"Unfortunately, one of them fell and died," he said.

"DCS officials and SAPS remain on-site in order to quell any potential flare-ups, and the situation is under control," Nxumalo said.

He said efforts to undermine security were condemned.

"We condemn in strongest possible terms any attempts by inmates to undermine security at the centre. We will not hesitate to take strong action against those behind such acts."