Brazen gang makes off with truckloads of booze in robbery at Distell Springs

Riaan Grobler
Distell in Springs was robbed of a large amount of alcohol.
Supplied. Distell

A group of armed men stole a large amount of liquor when they held up the Distell Springs plant in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

According to Distell spokesperson Dennis Matsane, the gang made off with two truckloads of alcohol.

"The incident is being investigated by police," Matsane said. 

"Our priority at the moment is the health and safety of our employees who have been traumatised by this incident. We are relieved that neither staff nor security were hurt. 

"We are deeply concerned about the increasing reports of criminality surrounding the industry as legal trade has been closed down. We would like to assure South Africans that we are working with government to restore the industry to normalised trade where lives are protected, livelihoods are safeguarded and criminality in all its forms is tackled," Matsane added. 

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said he would provide comment once he received more information about the incident. 

More to follow.

