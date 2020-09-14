43m ago

Brazen robbery of assault rifles from police station has union angry

Jenni Evans
  • An attack on the Badplaas police station has left one police union deeply concerned.
  • Popcru says the incident raises questions about whether police stations have adequate capacity.
  • The FF+ says the Badplaas robbery showed sheer disregard for the police and leaves questions about how ordinary people can protect themselves.

The brazen robbery of weapons from Badplaas police station has sounded the alarm over staffing and security at police stations.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said at the time of the attack only five officers were on duty, with two on patrol.

"For an area with a population of almost 30 000 residents, this is not only ridiculous, but as well puts at risk the lives of the officers, and generates a misinformed narrative that police are failing to address the crime situation within communities, while in reality, they are incapacitated," argued Mamabolo.

On Saturday night, the police station came under attack and was robbed of an R5 rifle with 30 rounds in the magazine, two 9mm pistols with 30 rounds and cash.

They are thought to have gained access by cutting a back fence.

"Police are often blamed for failing to service communities, while in reality; their deteriorating working conditions have been overlooked," he said.

Mamabolo said that even some Members of Parliament are derisive towards them, and this demoralises the police.

"If left unchallenged and not directly confronted, it will perpetuate negative attitudes with dire consequences that normalise brutalising our officers."

He said that even before the eNgcobo tragedy two years ago, there had been a growing trend of robbing police stations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had committed to making sure this did not happen again, but the police need deeds, not words to rectify the situation, Mamabolo believes.

READ | Three men hold up Mpumalanga police station, flee with firearms

The Freedom Front Plus's (FF+) Mpumalanga leader and MPL Werner Weber said the robbery shows "sheer disregard for the police".

He blames it on poor prosecution, inadequate punishment, and under resourcing.

"Automatic assault rifles are the weapons of choice used most often in transit heists and frequently also in farm attacks – ordinary citizens are absolutely powerless against these weapons," said Weber.

He also expressed concern over the lack of staffing at police stations and questioned how ordinary citizens can be protected.

"While it is becoming more and more difficult for ordinary citizens to arm themselves lawfully, it is unacceptable that criminals can attack police stations and make off with automatic firearms," he said.

Spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said on Monday afternoon the robbers have not been arrested, and police are investigating.

Read more on:
sapsmbombelacrime
