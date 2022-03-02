BREAKING | 4 people killed in massive shootout on Durban highway

Four people were shot dead in a massive shootout on the Higginson Highway bridge over the N2, near Chatsworth in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to multiple complaints regarding a shooting incident.

"On the scene, paramedics found an active crime scene, [and] members of the police and private security. It's reported that four people have been killed. This is still an active crime scene," he said.

Police said officers were still on the scene.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

