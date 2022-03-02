41m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | 4 people killed in massive shootout on Durban highway

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people were shot dead in a shootout on the Higginson Highway over the N2 in Chatsworth, Durban.
Four people were shot dead in a shootout on the Higginson Highway over the N2 in Chatsworth, Durban.
PHOTO: Supplied

Four people were shot dead in a massive shootout on the Higginson Highway bridge over the N2, near Chatsworth in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to multiple complaints regarding a shooting incident.

"On the scene, paramedics found an active crime scene, [and] members of the police and private security. It's reported that four people have been killed. This is still an active crime scene," he said.

Police said officers were still on the scene.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrimeshootings
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2818 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4557 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.44
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.59
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,929.67
-0.8%
Silver
25.07
-1.2%
Palladium
2,588.50
-0.0%
Platinum
1,065.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,123
+0.8%
All Share
77,573
+0.6%
Resource 10
88,349
+1.6%
Industrial 25
86,108
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,026
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo