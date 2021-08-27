48m ago

BREAKING | 7 people arrested for murder of Gauteng health dept official Babita Deokaran

Lwandile Bhengu
Civil society organisations held a candlelight vigil for slain Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran, who was murdered outside her home on 23 August 2021.
PHOTO: Kayleen Morgan, News24

Seven people have been arrested for the murder of Gauteng health department acting chief financial officer, Babita Deokaran.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the group was arrested in a joint operation by the SAPS Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, SAPS Johannesburg K9, Johannesburg East Crime Intelligence, Fidelity Specialised Services and Community Active Protection late on Thursday evening at various hideouts.

During the arrests, the police recovered two firearms and two vehicles.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home on Monday after dropping her daughter off at school. After her murder, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed that she was one of its witnesses in the R300 million protective personal equipment (PPE) tender fraud investigation in the Gauteng Department of Health.

Muridili said for now, the group faced murder charges, but more charges were likely to be added.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said: "I am confident that the Hawks will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served."

The arrested suspects are expected in court soon.

