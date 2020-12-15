11m ago

BREAKING | Ace Magashule must immediately step aside, rules ANC's integrity commission

Carien Du Plessis
Ace Magashule appears at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court. (Frikkie Kapp, Gallo Images)
Ace Magashule appears at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court. (Frikkie Kapp, Gallo Images)

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has to step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case, or be suspended, the party's integrity commission has recommended.

In its three-page report to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), the commission says the party's conference decisions must apply "without fear or favour".

In its recommendations, it quotes the resolution stating ANC members who are formally charged should step aside pending the finalisation of their cases.

Should the officials not have developed clear guidelines on this process as yet, "such individuals will be instructed to step aside", the resolution read.

According to the report, Magashule has indicated he would abide by the decisions of the NEC, but should this not happen, the NEC should consider suspending him in line with Rule 25.70 of the party's constitution, the report said.

It is up to the NEC to decide how to act on this report.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

