BREAKING | Ace Magashule removed from virtual ANC NEC meeting

A defiant Ace Magashule was removed from a virtual ANC national executive committee meeting on Saturday morning.

Before the meeting began, the suspended secretary-general met with ANC Women's League officials. But that meeting was said to be brief because ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe shot down the league members who sought to engage the ANC on the party's step-aside policy.

Then, when the virtual NEC meeting started at 10:00, Magashule was present and it caused a ruckus.

He was removed, owing to his suspension.

But he insists that he is still the secretary-general of the party because he is appealing his suspension.

Once Magashule exited, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his political overview, according to sources.

This is a developing story.