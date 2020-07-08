35m ago

BREAKING | AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19

Malibongwe Dayimani, Sesona Ngqakamba
King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu is enrobed by AmaRharhabe Queen Regent Noloyiso Sandile during his coronation in Nqadu Great Place in Nqadu, Gatyane.
  • Noloyiso Sandile reigned as the acting Queen of AmaRharhabe since the death of her husband, Maxhoba Sandile.
  • She is Princess Nomusa Zulu, daughter of the late Zulu monarch, Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, father of King Goodwill Zwelithini.
  • Head of the Office of the Queen, Banzi Tyali, confirmed that Noloyiso Sandile succumbed to Covid-19.

AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Regent Noloyiso Sandile has died of Covid-19 at the age of 56.

Her spokesperson, Prince Zolile Barnes Ncamashe, confirmed her death to News24 on Wednesday.

The Queen, who was wife to the late AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile, died at Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, around 13:30 on Wednesday, said Ncamashe.  

Queen Noloyiso is Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's sister. 

At the time of confirming the death to News24, just before 16:00, Ncamashe said a delegation was approaching King Zwelithini to inform him about the passing of his sister. 

Details

Banzi Tyali, head of the Office of the Queen, confirmed to News24 that Queen Noloyiso died of Covid-19 - but that more details would be released at a later stage. 

Queen Noloyiso was born Nomusa Zulu to late Zulu King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, who is the father of King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

She married AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile in 1988.

Following his passing in 2011, Queen Noloyiso ascended to the throne as the acting Queen until her son, Prince Jonguxolo Sandile, came of age.

Eastern Cape chairperson of the house of Traditional Leaders, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, said the Queen Regent will be remembered for upholding the traditions, customs and culture of AmaRharhabe and Xhosa people.

Nonkonyana said: "We are saddened. It is a devastating blow to us because she has been in that queenship position for some time and really acquainted herself very well, acting on behalf of her son with diligence.

"As a princess from Kwa Zulu, she understood the institution of traditional leaders very well and upheld the tradition, culture and customs of AmaRharhabe nation and the entire Amaxhosa people.

"We convey our condolences to the entire Zulu and AmaXhosa nation as a whole and we hope we will work with them for the passing on ceremony of the Zulu princess and AmaRharhabe queen regent."  

