BREAKING | ANC suspends secretary-general Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule is suspended from his position until the final outcome of his criminal case.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte wrote a letter to Magashule informing him of his suspension.

Magashule will not be allowed to represent the ANC as part of his suspension.

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended by the party.

In a letter, drafted 3 May, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte informed Magashule that he was temporarily suspended.

"Accordingly, on the authority of the NWC< you are hereby temporarily suspended with effect from 3 May 2021 until the final outcome of your court proceedings," she wrote.

Magashule is out on R200 000 bail and charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering related to a Free State asbestos tender.

READ | Ace Magashule's moment of truth: Suspension guillotine to fall

Duarte told Magashule that, as part of his suspension, he may not carry out his duties and responsibilities as secretary-general; he may not represent the organisation publicly; and he cannot make public pronouncements nor can he mobilise ANC structures.

"You may not engage in the mobilisation of ANC structures, any other organisations or individuals, including on your stepping aside and matters related thereto."

The ANC's national working committee on Monday gave the green light to suspend all party leaders criminally charged, who did not step aside within the 30-day deadline which expired last week.

Magashule rejected a push for him to step aside insisting that only a conference of the ANC could remove him.

"You are required to update the Office of the Secretary General on a monthly basis regarding progress with your case. The decision to temporarily suspend you will be reviewed by the NEC every six months, or from time to time at your request," Duarte said.