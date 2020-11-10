ANC top six meets following arrest warrant for Ace Magashule

The ANC's top six is meeting on Tuesday night, hours after the Hawks had secured a warrant of arrest for secretary-general Ace Magashule.

News24 has reliably learnt that the meeting began at 20:00 virtually.

Two party insiders have told News24 that President Cyril Ramaphosa summoned the party's top brass in the afternoon, shortly after the news emerged.

A third insider said Ramaphosa initially wanted to discuss Wednesday's by-elections, but the Magashule matter "was bound to be discussed".

Magashule met with his lawyers after the Hawks confirmed he would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday in relation to corruption in the R255 million asbestos deal.

Speaking to the media, Magashule maintained his innocence, insisting he has nothing to worry about.

