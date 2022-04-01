BREAKING | ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini gets 4 years in jail or R200 000 fine, partly suspended

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has imposed a R200 000 fine or four years in prison, with half of either of the two suspended, for ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini.

She was sentenced on Friday morning.

This comes after Magistrate Betty Khumalo found Dlamini guilty of perjury for lying under oath during a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which left millions of beneficiaries unsure about whether they would receive their money.

This is a developing story. More to follow.