'Angry' Winde fires Albert Fritz as MEC after report confirms sexual misconduct

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been removed from his position, following the conclusion of an independent report into allegations of sexual misconduct.

"The investigation report was submitted to me on Sunday evening," Premier Alan Winde said.

"I have considered the content, and a meeting with [advocate Jennifer Williams] and our own legal team took place yesterday (Monday) afternoon, where we discussed it and I sought further clarity."

Winde said:

Having gone through this report carefully, it is clear to me that Mr Fritz is not a fit and proper person to hold any position in my executive council.

"He has therefore been removed, in line with the powers vested in me by the Constitution."



Winde said the independent probe found "sufficient credibility"" in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

"I am extremely angry at what appears to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves were inappropriate," Winde added.

This is a developing story.





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



