BREAKING | Anti-apartheid human rights lawyer George Bizos dies

Distinguished human rights advocate George Bizos has died at the age of 92, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has confirmed to News24.

The foundation's spokesperson Luzuko Koti said Bizos died of natural causes at his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Bizos represented Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials.

Bizos celebrated his 92nd birthday in November last year at SAHETI School in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

As a founding member and life vice president of SAHETI, which was established in 1974, pupils, teachers and parents gathered for assembly in the morning to wish Bizos well.

The school has also issued a communique announcing his passing.

Pupils entertained him with songs and dance routines as he sat with a smile on his face as his life and contribution to the school and liberation of South Africa was lauded, reported News24 at the time.



This is a developing story.

