41m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | ATM's application for secret ballot in motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa dismissed with costs

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Jabu Kumalo
  • The ATM's application to review National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise's decision for an open ballot in a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa has been dismissed with cost.
  • The Western Cape High Court found Modise's decision was "unimpeachable".
  • The motion was postponed late in 2020, pending the court proceedings, and the new date is yet to be determined.

The Western Cape High Court dismissed the ATM's application to review National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise's decision for an open ballot in a vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

After the ATM lodged the motion in February 2020, it also asked Modise that the vote be via secret ballot. Modise declined, saying the party did not provide evidence of "a highly charged atmosphere, intimidation of any member or any demonstrable evidence of threats against the lives of members and their families, which may warrant a secret ballot".

Modise also referred to the constitutional imperative of transparency as a reason not to have a secret ballot. After the motion was scheduled in late November 2020, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula asked Modise to reconsider. Again she declined, noting the logistics of hybrid virtual sittings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the motion was heard, the ATM headed to court, arguing that Modise's decision was "irrational and biased".

The motion of no confidence was postponed pending the court matter, which was heard in early February.

READ | ATM case for 'secret ballot' in Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is 'speculative, opportunistic' - Modise

On Friday, Acting Judge James Lekhuleni delivered judgment.

"I find that the decision of the Speaker was based on sound reasons and not on illegitimate motives and considerations as averred," Lekhuleni ruled.

"I also find that she also advanced the applicant with the reasons for her decision for ordering an open ballot and declining the application for a secret ballot. Her decision is therefore unimpeachable."

He dismissed the ATM's application with costs.

Parliament is currently in recess and the motion will first have to be rescheduled before it will be heard.

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atmcyril ramaphosathandi modisecape townwestern capeparliamentcourts
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2078 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 654 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 2596 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.03
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.70
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,725.28
(-0.1)
Silver
25.10
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,156.50
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,643.78
(+1.2)
All Share
66,477
(+2.6)
Top 40
60,906
(+2.7)
Financial 15
12,155
(+2.6)
Industrial 25
87,472
(+1.7)
Resource 10
66,934
(+4.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo