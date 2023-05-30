BREAKING | Author, broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser has died

Eusebius McKaiser.
Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images
Well-known broadcaster, author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser died on Tuesday.
McKaiser's death was confirmed by his manager, Jackie Strydom.
He was in Johannesburg at the time of his death, said Strydom.
"Unfortunately, I can confirm that it is true. He died earlier this afternoon in Joburg," said Strydom when asked about reports of McKaiser's death.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
