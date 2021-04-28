BREAKING | Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns as DA Western Cape leader

The provincial leader of the DA in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned from his post.

A statement by the party said Madikizela tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

He had recently been suspended from the party amid claims that he lied about his qualifications.

"We respect his decision and the honourable route he has taken by stepping down as leader," the statement read.

Albert Fritz will remain the acting provincial leader until the Party elects an interim leader at the Provincial Council on 29 May.

