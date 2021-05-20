BREAKING | Cape Town DA councillor hands herself over to cops in Covid-19 relief scandal

A DA councillor in Cape Town is in custody in connection with a scandal involving Covid-19 relief and the distribution of food parcels.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the Melkbosstrand ward councillor handed herself over to the police after the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest.

Meanwhile, Brett Herron, Good secretary-general and member of the Western Cape Legislature, said they were aware of the criminal investigation.

Herron took to social media, welcoming the arrest of the DA member.

3 weeks ago I wrote to @CityofCT Mayor #DanPlato asking him to confirm Hawks were investigating unlawful diversion of Covid19 food relief funds involving @Our_DA councillors. It was vehemently denied. Today a councillor handed herself in & will apply for bail. #ThisCityLiesToYou https://t.co/52anQcneUj pic.twitter.com/7zmtlJyIu5 — Brett Herron ???? (@brettherron) May 20, 2021

The councillor is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

