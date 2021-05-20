16m ago

BREAKING | Cape Town DA councillor hands herself over to cops in Covid-19 relief scandal

Nicole McCain
0:00
Today a councillor handed herself in and will apply for bail.
A DA councillor in Cape Town is in custody in connection with a scandal involving Covid-19 relief and the distribution of food parcels.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the Melkbosstrand ward councillor handed herself over to the police after the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest.

Meanwhile, Brett Herron, Good secretary-general and member of the Western Cape Legislature, said they were aware of the criminal investigation.

Herron took to social media, welcoming the arrest of the DA member.

The councillor is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

