BREAKING | Carl Niehaus suspended from his ANC job for attacking a party leader

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been suspended from his position in the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Niehaus, who was informed by letter on Tuesday morning that he will be suspended on full pay, will face disciplinary action for his personal attack on ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a statement on his recovery from Covid-19.

Magashule distanced himself from Niehaus' utterances.

In a letter attached to Niehaus' letter of suspension, written by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and dated 19 January, Magashule wrote:

I have observed with concern that you are involved in activities that create the impression that you act on instructions from me. Accordingly, I distance myself from any and all activities which cause disunity in my name.





The disciplinary action against Niehaus comes five days after he sent out a "personal statement" announcing "his ongoing recovery from Covid-19 pneumonia".

In the statement, he complains that Duarte "saw it fit to attack me… knowing that when she was doing so, I was gravely ill".

ALSO READ | 'People wanted me to die', says Carl Niehaus as he recovers from Covid-19 pneumonia

In the letter informing Niehaus of his disciplinary and suspension – on full pay – Potgieter-Gqubule wrote that his statement "crosses all boundaries expected of an ANC employee, and particularly someone of your seniority".

"In particular, the personal attack on the ANC deputy secretary-general in this statement is a serious violation of the ANC Personnel Policy Manual.

"ANC staff members are expected to abide by the discipline of the organisation, and personal attacks by a member of staff on elected leadership – without even attempting to address the matter internally – is unprofessional, is not tolerated and is in violation of the manual."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.