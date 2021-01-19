26m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Carl Niehaus suspended from his ANC job for attacking a party leader

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus.
uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus.
Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been suspended from his position in the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Niehaus, who was informed by letter on Tuesday morning that he will be suspended on full pay, will face disciplinary action for his personal attack on ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a statement on his recovery from Covid-19.

Magashule distanced himself from Niehaus' utterances.

In a letter attached to Niehaus' letter of suspension, written by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and dated 19 January, Magashule wrote: 

I have observed with concern that you are involved in activities that create the impression that you act on instructions from me. Accordingly, I distance myself from any and all activities which cause disunity in my name.


The disciplinary action against Niehaus comes five days after he sent out a "personal statement" announcing "his ongoing recovery from Covid-19 pneumonia".

In the statement, he complains that Duarte "saw it fit to attack me… knowing that when she was doing so, I was gravely ill".

ALSO READ | 'People wanted me to die', says Carl Niehaus as he recovers from Covid-19 pneumonia

In the letter informing Niehaus of his disciplinary and suspension – on full pay – Potgieter-Gqubule wrote that his statement "crosses all boundaries expected of an ANC employee, and particularly someone of your seniority".

"In particular, the personal attack on the ANC deputy secretary-general in this statement is a serious violation of the ANC Personnel Policy Manual.

"ANC staff members are expected to abide by the discipline of the organisation, and personal attacks by a member of staff on elected leadership – without even attempting to address the matter internally – is unprofessional, is not tolerated and is in violation of the manual."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccarl niehauspolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7743 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6455 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.11
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.48)
Gold
1840.54
(+0.24)
Silver
25.20
(+0.94)
Platinum
1090.50
(+0.64)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2380.50
(+0.85)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Western Cape farmer is making the transport of farm workers safer

30m ago

FEEL GOOD | How a Western Cape farmer is making the transport of farm workers safer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo