BREAKING | ConCourt dismisses DA's application to set aside reopening of candidate registration

ConCourt dismisses DA's application to set aside reopening of candidate registration

Jan Gerber
South Africans will go to the polls on 1 November to vote for their ward councilors and municipal leaders.
South Africans will go to the polls on 1 November to vote for their ward councilors and municipal leaders.
The Constitutional Court dismissed the DA's application to declare the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) decision to reopen candidate registrations unlawful and invalid.

The unanimous judgment was handed down on Monday morning without oral hearing by the court.

This effectively means that the ANC, who failed to register candidates in 94 municipalities, after it didn't meet the initial deadline, will have the opportunity to participate in the elections in these municipalities.

More to follow. 

