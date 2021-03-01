ConCourt sets date for former president Jacob Zuma's contempt case

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear the state capture commission's contempt application against former president Jacob Zuma on 25 March.

In directions issued on Monday, the country's highest court has given Zuma until 8 March to file a response to the inquiry's case that he should be convicted of criminal contempt of the commission and sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

The ANC's top leadership will engage with corruption-accused Jacob Zuma, and the message will be clear and straightforward: "Let us all abide by our Constitution, respect our institutions, particularly the judiciary," said President Ramaphosa. | @gerbjan https://t.co/5k79WTjAo9 — News24 (@News24) February 26, 2021

Zuma has yet to formally indicate whether he will oppose that application.

This is a developing story.