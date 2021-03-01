1h ago

add bookmark

ConCourt sets date for former president Jacob Zuma's contempt case

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear the state capture commission's contempt application against former president Jacob Zuma on 25 March.

In directions issued on Monday, the country's highest court has given Zuma until 8 March to file a response to the inquiry's case that he should be convicted of criminal contempt of the commission and sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Zuma has yet to formally indicate whether he will oppose that application.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
concourtjacob zumaraymond zondostate capture commission of inquirycourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2825 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1977 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 2759 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.04
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.16
(+0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.06)
Gold
1746.24
(+0.45)
Silver
26.84
(+0.31)
Platinum
1210.50
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
64.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2349.00
(+0.32)
All Share
67754.88
(+2.44)
Top 40
62311.45
(+2.56)
Financial 15
12503.66
(+2.49)
Industrial 25
88543.80
(+2.79)
Resource 10
68986.74
(+2.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo