10m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Constitutional Court rules Electoral Act is unconstitutional, opens way for independent candidates

Lizeka Tandwa
Constitutional Court.
Constitutional Court.
Felix Dlangamandla, City Press

The Constitutional Court has declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga handed down judgment on Thursday.

This comes after the New Nation Movement's (NNM) bid to allow an independent candidate to run for elections challenged the current Electoral Act 73 of 1998, arguing that it infringes on the right to exercise individual political choices.

The NNM wanted the Electoral Act to be amended to allow independent candidates to run in provincial and national elections.

The apex court also ordered that Parliament correct the Electoral Act.

"I can conceive no reason that the limitation is justified. The Electoral Act is unconstitutional the appeal must succeed," Madlanga said in his judgment.

The court also ruled that the deficiency in the Act that does not provide for adult citizens to be elected to the national and provincial legislatures as independent candidates is inconsistent with the Constitution.

The judgment is suspended for 24 months for Parliament to amend the legislation.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Related Links
Electoral Act infringes on a person's right to run for elections independently, ConCourt hears
Electoral Act not in line with Constitution - lawyer for independent candidates
Read more on:
constitutional courtnew nation movementvotingelectoral act
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 5981 votes
Cricket
12% - 1730 votes
Soccer
23% - 3296 votes
Golf
7% - 1023 votes
Other
15% - 2175 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(-0.92)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(-0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(-0.84)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.81)
Gold
1729.40
(-0.12)
Silver
17.84
(-0.52)
Platinum
827.47
(+0.27)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1912.46
(+0.01)
All Share
53035.86
(-1.19)
Top 40
48572.08
(-1.29)
Financial 15
10806.79
(-0.81)
Industrial 25
72216.22
(-1.57)
Resource 10
48627.63
(-0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo