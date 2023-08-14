Convicted sex trafficker and child rapist Gerhard Ackerman sentenced to life imprisonment

Convicted sex trafficker and child rapist Gerhard Ackerman has been handed 12 life sentences for crimes related to the sex abuse ring he ran in Johannesburg.

Ackerman appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, where Judge Mohamed Ismail sentenced him for the more than 700 charges he had been found guilty of.

The life sentences were imposed for each of the rape and human trafficking counts, including the rape of minors.

Ismail said Ackerman was a "plainly evil man" who lured children and opened them up to abuse from other men for his own benefit.

This is a developing story. More to follow.