BREAKING | Cops shot, helicopters dispatched to chaotic shooting scene in Johannesburg

Canny Maphanga
Helicopters have been dispatched to a crime scene. (Supplied)
Helicopters have been dispatched to a crime scene. (Supplied)

Two Netcare911 helicopters were dispatched to South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon amid a chaotic shooting incident. 

"Two helicopters were activated for two patients with gunshot wounds in the South Rand hospital to be airlifted to Union hospital," Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told News24 on Monday.

Herbst told News24 that their helicopters are orbiting the scene and are awaiting clearance to land as the scene is still active.

News24 understands that a shooting is currently active where three police officials were allegedly shot and injured. One of the officers was apparently shot in the chest. A hostage was also allegedly taken but later released.  

shooting
A chaotic shooting incident unfolded in Johannesburg.

Witnesses spoke of heavy gunfire akin to a warzone. Sources on the ground said that a police helicopter was chasing suspects who fired on them.

They said the helicopter crew was wounded.

The circumstances and motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

More to follow.

