BREAKING | Criminal case against Norma Mngoma withdrawn

The criminal charges against Norma Mngoma have been withdrawn.

Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Earlier this year, the High Court ruled that her arrest was unlawful, which led to the charges being withdrawn on Friday.

"On instruction of the [Director of Public Prosecutions], the State withdraws all charges," prosecutor Hilke Janse van Rensburg said.

Mngoma appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday following a judgment by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that her arrest was unlawful.

The Hawks arrested Mngoma in July 2020 for allegedly trashing the luxury car of Gigaba's friend.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

