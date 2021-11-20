BREAKING | DA will not support Herman Mashaba for Joburg mayor

The Democratic Alliance has resolved to put forward its own mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, signalling that it will not support ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for mayor.

"Essentially, what we are being asked to do in Johannesburg, is what we did before. We're being asked to put ActionSA at the head of a minority government that is dependent on the EFF to get 50% plus one of the votes," said DA leader John Steenhuisen in a briefing on Saturday.

He said putting together a minority coalition government in Johannesburg would be subject to the whims and demands of the EFF.

He said:

Inevitably, the EFF tail will wag the coalition dog in Johannesburg. Some people argue that it's worth taking this risk... We, in the DA, tried exactly this after the 2016 elections. Even Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, acknowledged that Herman (when he was DA mayor) essentially became the EFF's mayor.

Steenhuisen said they promised voters they would not repeat this blunder.



"After our negotiation team reported back to Fedex (DA federal council), we considered their report and reaffirmed our resolve as follows... We will not go into chaotic minority coalitions that are dependent on the EFF to stay in power. We would rather be a principled, strong and effective opposition."

On Monday, the DA will present its mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse for election as Joburg mayor at the inaugural council meeting.

On Tuesday, it will present its mayoral candidate in Tshwane, Randall Williams.

Steenhuisen said this did not "signal the end of the road".

"The DA will always keep the door open for continuing talks to enable like-minded opposition parties to find each other and build a strong alternative to both the ANC and the EFF. What we are not going to do is be forced into a false choice between them," he said.

