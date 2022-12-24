59m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Deadly fuel tanker explosion in Boksburg kills 8, scores injured

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Eight people were killed after a fuel tanker exploded in Boksburg on the East Rand of Gauteng on Saturday morning.

Emergency workers are on the scene in Railway Street near Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said eight people died and scores of injured people were admitted to the hospital's casualty unit.

However, there is concern that hospital patients will need to be evacuated because the explosion has caused a structural collapse at the hospital.

"We can confirm that a roof section (sic) at the hospital casualty department has collapsed," Ntladi said.

It was believed that the fire broke out after the truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas scraped the top of its roof while driving under a low-lying bridge.

"Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight," said Ntladi.

He said six firefighters from Boksburg Central Fire Station were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

"While doing the fire suppression, there was an explosion that took place," added Ntladi.

He said a fire engine and two motor vehicles were also destroyed in the explosion.

Ntladi said firefighters were still on the scene battling the blaze; and were also attending to two homes nearby following the explosion.

"The fire is under control, and more information will be given later."

*This is a developing story

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgaccidentsfires
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4675 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 237 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 5214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo