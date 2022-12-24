BREAKING | Deadly fuel tanker explosion in Boksburg kills 8, scores injured

Eight people were killed after a fuel tanker exploded in Boksburg on the East Rand of Gauteng on Saturday morning.

Emergency workers are on the scene in Railway Street near Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said eight people died and scores of injured people were admitted to the hospital's casualty unit.

However, there is concern that hospital patients will need to be evacuated because the explosion has caused a structural collapse at the hospital.

"We can confirm that a roof section (sic) at the hospital casualty department has collapsed," Ntladi said.

It was believed that the fire broke out after the truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas scraped the top of its roof while driving under a low-lying bridge.

"Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight," said Ntladi.



He said six firefighters from Boksburg Central Fire Station were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

"While doing the fire suppression, there was an explosion that took place," added Ntladi.

He said a fire engine and two motor vehicles were also destroyed in the explosion.

Ntladi said firefighters were still on the scene battling the blaze; and were also attending to two homes nearby following the explosion.



"The fire is under control, and more information will be given later."

*This is a developing story