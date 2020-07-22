53m ago

BREAKING | Deputy President David Mabuza cancels question sessions 'due to ill health'

Jan Gerber
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Deputy President David Mabuza is ill.
  • He will not be appearing in Parliament as a result.
  • He was expected to answer questions in Parliament tomorrow.

Thursday's question sessions with Deputy President David Mabuza in the National Council of Provinces and National Assembly have been postponed "due to ill health".

Mabuza's exact health status hasn't been disclosed.

"The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo have received an apology from Deputy President Mr David Mabuza, that he is unable to honour scheduled appearances in both Houses due to ill health," reads a joint from the presiding officers.

Mabuza was due to appear before the NCOP on Thursday and the National Assembly a week later.

"The Deputy President has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both Houses, on a mutually agreed date, upon his full recovery," reads the statement.

The Presiding Officers have wished the Deputy President a speedy recovery.

