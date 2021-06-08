Digital Vibes: Mkhize asks Ramaphosa for special leave, waiting for response

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said he asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for special leave.

This to deal with allegations he faces related to the Digital Vibes contract.

Mkhize visited the Northern Cape on Tuesday to oversee vaccination sites.

Beleaguered Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has raised the possibility of taking special leave, but he hasn't offered to resign.

"I have approached the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] on the issue of special leave and that's all that the discussion was about," he told journalists during a walkabout at vaccination sites in Kimberley on Tuesday.

This was in relation to questions around the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) probe into the R150 million communications contract granted to Digital Vibes by his department.

"I think we shouldn't pre-empt any issues," he said, when asked whether he would resign.

"The SIU report is still on its way, it hasn't come. We shouldn't second-guess the president."

Mkhize said the president had time to decide how he wanted to deal with the matter.

"Whenever the issue has to be discussed, I am always available. Give the president the time to do what he has to do."

Mkhize said he took "full responsibility" and apologised "unreservedly" in light of the outrage regarding the matter.

The Daily Maverick revealed that some of those involved in running Digital Vibes are close associates of Mkhize.

The department's own internal investigation, done by Ngubane Tax Assurance Advisory Firm, found the tender was irregularly granted and that R37 million of the money paid to the company was fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Mkhize said the money would be recovered.

The minister was also asked about reports in the Sunday Times, which alleged that he signed off on the tender.

He denied ever signing a "contract". He said it was a "memo" - and that the investigating team misunderstood this.

"The minister can't participate in administrative processes," he said.