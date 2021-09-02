BREAKING | Digital Vibes: Nicholas Crisp appointed as acting health DG

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has appointed Nicholas Crisp as the acting director-general (DG) of health.

Crisp is the department's deputy director-general for the National Health Insurance.

His acting appointment comes after the DG, Sandile Buthelezi, was asked questions related to his role in the Digital Vibes scandal.

Buthelezi was asked to furnish reasons why he should not be suspended after the Special Investigating Unit recommended that action be taken against him.

When asked to confirm, Crisp said: "Yes. Just while [the] DG is on leave to attend to questions he has been asked to respond to."Earlier, Phaahla said Buthelezi was asked to answer questions on the matter.

Health spokesperson Popo Maja said Buthelezi was on leave for 10 days and was not suspended.