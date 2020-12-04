5h ago

UPDATE | Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba's murder

Lwandile Bhengu
Dumisani Mkhwanazi in the Protea Magistrate's Court.
File photo: Jeanette Chabalala, News24
  • Dumisani Mkhwanazi has been found guilty of killing University of Johannesburg student, Palesa Madiba, on 12 August 2013.
  • Madiba went missing after going to a sleepover at her friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi's home in Phiri, Soweto.
  • Cheers erupted in the gallery of the Gauteng High Court when Judge Prince Manyathi found the accused guilty.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has found Dumisani Mkhwanazi guilty of killing University of Johannesburg student, Palesa Madiba, on 12 August 2013.

Mkhwanazi was on trial for Madiba's murder after she went missing following a sleepover at her friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi's home in Phiri, Soweto. Tshidi is the niece of the accused.

Madiba's body was later discovered in the yard behind Tshidi's home in December 2015 after a neighbour noticed an arm protruding from a shallow grave, News24 reported.

Mkhwanazi faced charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the administration of justice, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Cheers erupted in the gallery when Judge Prince Manyathi found the 36-year-old guilty of the student's murder. 

Handing down the judgment, Manyathi said Mkhwanazi did not make a good impression on the court during his testimony.

"His denial of the evidence that directly linked him was not substantiated. He had this particular tendency of introducing new evidence when he found himself in a corner," he said.


Manyathi further stated it was highly improbable that someone killed and then buried a person's body at the Mkhwanazi home.

Madiba was left in the Mkhwanazi home and instructed to leave the key with Mkhwanazi when she left. 

Mkhwanazi, in his version of events, told the court - among other things - that he saw Madiba briefly when he told her to leave the key to the main house in the kitchen cabinet, and then left.

During the trial, Lawrence Hill, a technician at the Wits Department of Forensic Medicine and Pathology, testified that Madiba's injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Manyathi said the jewel in the State's crown was the testimony of Justice Ndaba, a man who did handy work around the Mkhwanazi home, and Zwelakhe Mahlangu, a close friend of Mkhwanazi.

Ndaba told the court that, the day after Madiba disappeared, he noticed a hump in the backyard, which was not there before Madiba disappeared, and that Mkhwanazi said that he had placed tiles there to stop the rainwater. 

Mahlangu testified that, after Madiba's disappearance, he had asked Mkhwanazi what had happened to her, and Mkhwanazi became angry and said he crushed her.

Mahlangu told the court that he was sworn to secrecy and that he only told police two years later when he was asked. 

"I find no reason why Zwelakhe would falsely accuse the accused," said Manyathi.

Outside court, Palesa's mother, Khosi Kgalisitwe, said she was pleased to see the justice system in the country was working, and that the situation had made it hard for the family to trust friends.

Mkhwanazi was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the administration of justice, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He will be sentenced on 26 February.

