BREAKING | EFF protest convenor faces criminal charges for contravention of lockdown regulations

Police are set to open a criminal case against the convenor of an EFF protest in Pretoria for the alleged contravention of Disaster Management Act regulations.

The red berets gathered in Pretoria on Friday for a march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) under the March to Save Lives banner.

The party is protesting for the inclusion of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines in the government's vaccination rollout programme.

Even more EFF supporters have arrived and have now gathered around the podium. They are expected to March to the Sahpra head offices in Pretoria. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/3vmiE5HvTh — Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) June 25, 2021

More than 2 000 EFF supporters gathered but, according to the adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations, only gatherings of 100 people are allowed in an open area.

The regulations also state that a law enforcement officer must, where a gathering is taking place in contravention of the regulations, order those at the gathering to disperse immediately. If the people refuse to disperse, police may arrest them.

It is expected that the EFF protesters will start their March to the Sahpra offices at 12pm. The crowd keeps growing, there must be more than 2 000 people here currently @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/GKbPMW3zCt — Alex Mitchley (@AlexMitchley) June 25, 2021

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24 that police did not take action against the large group of protesters because they wanted to avoid a chaotic situation.



Instead, they will open a criminal case against the convenor, Muridili said.