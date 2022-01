Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie has died in a car accident.

Municipal spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng confirmed the death to News24.

However, he said further details would only be released after municipal representatives had met with Malatjie's family.

This is a developing story.

