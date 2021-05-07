37m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Enock Mpianzi: 'Amicable settlement agreement' reached, but family want justice served

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Enock Mpianzi's aunt Jeanine Kodiemoka comforts his parents Antonoitte and Guy Mpianzi at his funeral service at Kensington Secondary School on 1 February, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Enock Mpianzi's aunt Jeanine Kodiemoka comforts his parents Antonoitte and Guy Mpianzi at his funeral service at Kensington Secondary School on 1 February, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe
  • Enock Mpianzi's family legal representative says the parties reached an amicable agreement.
  • Mpianzi, 13, died while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp in January 2020.
  • Although a settlement has been reached, Mpianzi's father, Guy Intamba, says he is now waiting for the criminal case to get under way so that his son could get justice.


The Gauteng Department of Education and family of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi, the Parktown Boys' High School Grade 8 pupil who was swept away in the Crocodile River, have reached a settlement agreement, a year and four months after the tragedy.

The family's lawyer, Wikus Steyl, of Ian Levitt Attorneys, confirmed to News24 on Friday that a settlement on "undisclosed terms" was reached with the boy's family by all parties involved.

Steyl said the settlement amount could not be disclosed because of a confidentiality agreement signed by the parties.

"The matter has been settled in full and final. I cannot disclose the amount to you. All we can report is that it has been settled, and the parties have come to an amicable agreement," he said.

Steyl said the civil claim was withdrawn after the matter was "settled in full" with the family.

READ | Enock Mpianzi tragedy: Parktown Boys' High Grade 8 camp was unauthorised

But the journey does not end there, Mpianzi's father, Ekily Guy Intamba, told News24 on Friday.

Intamba said they were waiting with bated breath for the criminal case to get under way so that justice could be served for their son.

"But that [civil settlement] will not give me back my son. What I want is justice - I want to see those who are guilty punished. That's what I am waiting for," he told News24.

Steyl said an update about the criminal case would be issued at a later stage. Mpianzi attended the school's orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits in the North West on 15 January 2020.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and others were on, overturned in the river, hours after their arrival at the camp, News24 reported. His body was found two days later.

Several stakeholders, including the school's principal, were found to be at fault for the boy's death.

The principal, Malcolm Williams, was dismissed after he was found guilty of allowing the trip to go ahead without approval from the department and for not making sure there was a correct roll call for pupils attending the camp.

In September last year, the boy's parents, Intamba and Anto Mpianzi, issued summons to the department, the lodge and the school's governing body, suing for R20 million, News24 reported.

The summons, which the publication saw, stated wrongful conduct on behalf of the defendants - the department, school and lodge.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enock mpianzijohannesburggautengdrownings
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3917 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3624 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 395 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.25
+0.3%
GBP/ZAR
19.83
+0.4%
EUR/ZAR
17.21
+0.3%
AUD/ZAR
11.08
+0.1%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,820.56
+0.3%
Silver
27.34
+0.1%
Palladium
2,929.73
-0.7%
Platinum
1,257.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
62,408
+1.1%
All Share
68,330
+1.1%
Resource 10
71,717
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,237
+0.2%
Financial 15
12,654
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo