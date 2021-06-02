32m ago

BREAKING | Eskom: Investigation clears De Ruyter of racism, rejects all Tshitangano's allegations

accreditation
Azarrah Karrim
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
PHOTO: Deon Raath

The Eskom board has cleared its chief executive, Andre de Ruyter, of racial discrimination, abuse of power and other irregularities after an independent inquiry, led by advocate Ishmael Semenya SC.

The Eskom board launched the investigation after allegations made by the now suspended chief procurement officer (CPO), Solly Tshitangano, but Semenya found no evidence or substantiation for the claims.

In a statement by Eskom on Wednesday, the board considered Semenya's report and " had no hesitation in accepting it in its entirety".

Tshitangano was suspended from Eskom this week over 11 charges of misconduct.

ALSO READ | Scopa halts probe into claims of racism and abuse of power against Eskom's De Ruyter

He had written to the president, the minister of public enterprises, the Auditor-General and a number of other entities to level serious allegations against De Ruyter, particularly that he favoured white companies over black-owned companies.

According to Semenya: 

As a senior executive at Eskom, the CPO must have known that the nature of these allegations would impair the dignity of the GCE, malign the entire board of Eskom and imperil the corporate standing of Eskom, which is the biggest state-owned company. The allegations could potentially harm Eskom's financial status.

The board also noted, with concern, a "pattern" of baseless claims from poor performing officials.

