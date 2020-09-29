BREAKING | Ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli sentenced to 5 years in jail for kidnapping, assault

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi have been sentenced to an effective five years in jail for the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

In 2019, the two were convicted of assaulting and kidnapping Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi, her husband, Ramogibe, and a friend Alice Manana in 1998.

Mthunzi and Mdluli were colleagues at the time of the incident.

In delivering the sentence in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said Mdluli and Mthunzi abused the power and authority entrusted in them as senior policemen.

Mokgoatlheng said the only appropriate sentence for the accused was a custodial sentence.

Both Buthelezi and Ramogibe have since died. Buthelezi died from an illness while Ramogibe was gunned down in 1999.

