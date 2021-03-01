1h ago

BREAKING | Kriegler calls for Hlophe to be suspended after 'clearly wrong' acquittal of Bongo

ANC MP Bongani Bongo outside the Western Cape High Court.
ANC MP Bongani Bongo outside the Western Cape High Court.
PHOTO: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Former Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler and Freedom Under Law (FUL) are calling for Western Cape High Court Judge John Hlophe to be suspended over his conduct in the case against ANC MP Bongani Bongo.

Hlophe dismissed the corruption case against Bongo last week, after the State had concluded its case.

Kriegler said FUL has "maintained that Judge Hlophe is unfit to be a judge".

"His contrived reasoning and perverse ruling last week demonstrate how dangerous it has been to allow him to remain on the Bench. An exemplary case of corruption has been frustrated, the corrupt deed has gone unpunished and decent public servants have been defamed," he said in a statement on Monday.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

