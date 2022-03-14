BREAKING | Ex-principal struck from teaching register for forcing boy to search for phone in pit toilet

10m ago

Ex-principal struck from teaching register for forcing boy to search for phone in pit toilet

Malibongwe Dayimani
Luthuthu Senior Secondary School principal Lubeko Lennox Mgandela pictured at the Tsolo Magistrate's Court.
Supplied
  • Former Luthuthu Junior Secondary School principal Lubeko Mgandela has been removed from the list of educators in South Africa. 
  • The SA Council of Educators further ruled that Mgandela could no longer work with children.
  • Mgandela forced an 11-year-old pupil to go into a pit toilet to retrieve his cellphone after he dropped the device in there.

Lubeko Mgandela, a former Eastern Cape school principal who instructed a pupil to search for his lost phone among faeces in a pit toilet, has been removed from the register of educators and will never be allowed to work with children again.

SA Council of Educators (SACE) chief executive officer Ella Mokgalane informed the Eastern Cape education department of the sanction last Tuesday. 

Mokgalane said the SACE ethics committee recommended and approved the sanction on 10 February 2022. 

READ | Eastern Cape principal fired for forcing pupil to retrieve phone from pit latrine

In the SACE letter, Mokgalane said the council decided: "The educator's name [must] be removed from the register of educators indefinitely and further, that his name be listed on the register of persons unfit to work with children." 

"Council, therefore, requests your honourable office to invoke the provision of Section 15 (2)of the Employment of Educators Act no. 76 of 1998 as amended, in the event that the educator is still employed by your department," Mokgalane added in the letter.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela confirmed receipt of the letter.

"We can confirm that the office of the MEC has got a formal communication from the SA Council of Educators where they communicated that the former principal of Luthuthu in the Joe Gqabi district, [was taken off the] list of educators in SA," Mboxela said, adding that it meant he could not be a teacher in the country.

Hearing

The decision comes after the council hauled Mgandela before a disciplinary committee for a hearing on 28 May 2021. 

On 1 March last year, the 49-year-old former Luthuthu Junior Secondary School principal forced an 11-year-old pupil to recover his cellphone in a pit toilet. The device fell into the pit toilet while he was using it.

The incident caused uproar and people called for his arrest and dismissal.

The Tsomo Magistrate's Court sentenced Mgandela to 24 months in prison or a R4 000 fine after he pleaded guilty to child abuse.

The Eastern Cape education department fired him.

READ | Eastern Cape principal ordered to pay R2 000 fine for making pupil retrieve phone from pit latrine

Education MEC Fundile Gade welcomed the decision, Mboxela added.

When News24 asked Mgandela for his reaction on Monday, he put down the phone.

The incident, which horrified the nation, was not publicised until child rights group Khula Community Development Project (KCDP) blew the lid. 

It is alleged that the pupil's peers saw him covered in human faeces.

He was promised a reward of R200 if he found the phone but when he returned empty handed, the principal handed him R50. 

The boy is an orphan who is being raised by his paternal grandmother.

KCDP director Petros Majola said he could not rejoice about the ending of the teacher's career.

"We welcomed the action but our main goal is [to] look after the rights of children to ensure they get justice. We are being assisted by the South African Human Rights Commission to litigate against the department so that the child can attend therapy until he is done with his school career," Majola said.

