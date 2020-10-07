1h ago

BREAKING | First arrest made following Tuesday's unrest outside Senekal court

Alex Mitchley
A farmer has been arrested in connection with the torching of a police vehicle at the Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State on Tuesday. 

The 52-year-old is expected to face charges of malicious damage to property. 

Free State police said in a statement that investigations into the matter were still continuing and more arrests were imminent. "We believe that ongoing relations between the police and farmers and farming communities will assist in putting this matter to rest and ensure that justice prevails," Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane said in a statement.

On Tuesday, thousands of farmers descended on the small town of Senekal to protest following the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner. 

READ | Bheki Cele condemns 'lawlessness' outside Senekal court

The 21-year-old, who managed a farm in Paul Roux, was allegedly murdered, and allegedly found with a rope around his neck and tied to a pole.

The suspects, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, were arrested and appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, where the case was postponed to 16 October.

Stormed

Following the court appearance, a small group of farmers allegedly stormed the court building. 

During an alleged fracas, a police vehicle was overturned and set alight.  

READ | Police van torched as 'armed farmers storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused'

There were also reports of damage to court property. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola have both condemned the incident. 

In the statement on Wednesday, police said following a violent incident at the court on Tuesday, an investigating team led by a senior officer was appointed to investigate and identify those responsible for the public violence.

It subsequently led to the arrest of the 52-year-old farmer.

This is a developing story.

