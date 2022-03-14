BREAKING | Five people killed in shooting in Khayelitsha

Five people were killed in the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

Police have initiated a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend the gunmen.

Crime experts were still scouring the scene of the murders for leads, police said.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit are investigating the murders.

The unidentified victims are estimated to have been between 25 and 35 years old.

"Reports at the disposal of police indicate that unknown gunmen approached shacks located at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, in the early hours of this morning (Monday) and fired shots," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

"A woman and four men were... killed."

This is a developing story.

