BREAKING | Five vehicles set alight during protest action in Cape Town

Five vehicles - two Golden Arrow buses, a council truck and light duty vehicle, as well as an Eskom vehicle - were set alight during protest action in Nyanga on Friday morning.

It is understood that the protest action could be linked to a law enforcement operations held on Thursday to locate a taxi driver and owner who escaped from custody during an attack at the Philippi East police station last week.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said the council's LDV was set alight at the corner of Klipfontein and Borcherds Quarry.

He said:

The driver of the LDV, a 38-year-old man, sustained injuries.

Golden Arrow confirmed the attack on their buses, adding that they had been forced move their operations out of Nyanga completely.

"Our first priority is the safety of our passengers and staff, and we have no option but to institute these measures as a result of vehicles being set alight.

This is a developing story

