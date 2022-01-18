43m ago

BREAKING | Former SARS exec Johann van Loggerenberg burgled days after Themba Maseko

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
The home of former South African Revenue Service (SARS) executive, Johann van Loggerenberg, was broken into on Tuesday morning, just days after fellow state capture whistleblower Themba Maseko's house was burgled.

Van Loggerenberg's home and home office were targeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning by criminals he believed might have an ulterior motive.

"I have reason to suspect there is a possibility that it was no ordinary crime," he said, adding that there were very distinct indicators backing his theory.

"I am deliberately not explaining these as it may be of value to the police that are investigating the matter."

He said the criminals managed to steal copies of certain documents, while proper records were safely kept elsewhere.

Fin24 reported that Maseko's home was broken into on Friday morning, while he and his wife were asleep.

Maseko said he believed the break-in had everything to do with his role as a whistleblower.

Both men were pivotal witnesses in the first volume of the State Capture Inquiry report.

Loggerenberg testified on SARS and State Intelligence Services at the inquiry, and was also a complainant and state witness in matters under investigation by the Inspector-General of Intelligence and the Independent Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority.

"I am part of an organised support group of Survivors of State Capture at the South African Revenue Service, and an organised civil society group of Zondo Commission whistleblowers," he said.

"I can tell the public that many of us in these groups have for many years been and remain fearful and concerned for our safety and security. It has always remained up to us to ensure our own safety... It is no secret that whistleblowers in South Africa remain under severe and constant strain on many levels, with absolutely no support from the government."

Besides reporting the matter to the police, he had also engaged with a private security and investigations firm "at their cost and willingness" to assist him and help beef up his security.

"I wish to use this opportunity to call upon our government to please take decisive action to protect whistleblowers and not delay any longer. The continued inaction and tardiness of the government in dealing with the entire topic of whistleblowers spells disaster for our young and developing constitutional democracy."

