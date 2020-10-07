BREAKING | Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter sentenced to an effective 7 years in jail for fraud

Former VBS chief financial officer Phillip Truter has been sentenced to an effective seven years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and racketeering.

Truter entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. In all the charges, he said he knew his actions were wrong and punishable by law.

Truter, who is the eighth accused in the VBS Mutual Bank fraud case, appeared in the Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Wednesday.

While reading the plea agreement, State advocate Hein van der Merwe said Truter had co-operated with the State, submitted an affidavit and will be testifying for the State in the main trial.

He was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, of which three years were suspended.

News24 previously reported his co-accused all pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Among the accused are former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was described as the alleged "kingpin" of the looting scheme, VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, and former non-executive VBS board members Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula.

In addition, former KPMG engagement partner Sipho Malaba and Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, former chief financial officer of the South African Police Service, are also among the accused.

Truter's co-accused are expected in court on Thursday.

More to follow.