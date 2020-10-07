1h ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter sentenced to an effective 7 years in jail for fraud

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former VBS official Phillip Truter appeared in court for the VBS matter. (Christopher Moagi)
Former VBS official Phillip Truter appeared in court for the VBS matter. (Christopher Moagi)

Former VBS chief financial officer Phillip Truter has been sentenced to an effective seven years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and racketeering.

Truter entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. In all the charges, he said he knew his actions were wrong and punishable by law.

Truter, who is the eighth accused in the VBS Mutual Bank fraud case, appeared in the Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Wednesday.

While reading the plea agreement, State advocate Hein van der Merwe said Truter had co-operated with the State, submitted an affidavit and will be testifying for the State in the main trial.

He was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, of which three years were suspended.

News24 previously reported his co-accused all pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Among the accused are former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was described as the alleged "kingpin" of the looting scheme, VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, and former non-executive VBS board members Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula.

In addition, former KPMG engagement partner Sipho Malaba and Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, former chief financial officer of the South African Police Service, are also among the accused.

Truter's co-accused are expected in court on Thursday.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
VBS bank heist: Eighth suspect Phillip Truter intends pleading guilty to all charges - state
EXTRACT | VBS: A dream defrauded
VBS-linked Limpopo leaders Florence Radzilani and Danny Msiza back at work
Read more on:
vbsphillip truter
Lottery
One player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2129 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 1998 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.58
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.74)
Gold
1885.87
(+0.31)
Silver
23.51
(+1.04)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.64)
Brent Crude
41.94
(+3.29)
Palladium
2346.06
(+0.98)
All Share
54238.56
(+0.06)
Top 40
49898.76
(+0.06)
Financial 15
10093.45
(+0.43)
Industrial 25
73964.52
(+0.23)
Resource 10
52328.05
(-0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo