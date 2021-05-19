BREAKING | Four killed in alleged mob justice attack in Zandspruit, five hospitalised

Four people have been brutally killed in an alleged mob justice attack in Zandspruit, north-west of Johannesburg.

The four bound bodies are on a soccer pitch.

The victims appear to be male, with one of them scantily dressed.

#ZandspruitMobJustice Four people have been killed in an alleged mob justice in Zandspruit @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/S9h2MuSs2Q — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) May 19, 2021

Police have arrived in large numbers to monitor the area and conduct forensic investigations.

It is alleged that five other victims of the attacks have been rushed to hospital.

This is a developing story. More to follow.