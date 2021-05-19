6m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Four killed in alleged mob justice attack in Zandspruit, five hospitalised

Ntwaagae Seleka
Four people have been killed in an alleged mob justice in Zandspruit.
Four people have been killed in an alleged mob justice in Zandspruit.
@ntwaagae, Twitter

Four people have been brutally killed in an alleged mob justice attack in Zandspruit, north-west of Johannesburg.

The four bound bodies are on a soccer pitch.

The victims appear to be male, with one of them scantily dressed.

Police have arrived in large numbers to monitor the area and conduct forensic investigations.

It is alleged that five other victims of the attacks have been rushed to hospital. 

This is a developing story. More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengcrimemob justice
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1542 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
15% - 6034 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
82% - 34009 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.04
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,868.01
-0.1%
Silver
27.87
-1.1%
Palladium
2,892.00
-0.5%
Platinum
1,222.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
68.71
-1.1%
Top 40
60,286
-1.5%
All Share
66,365
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,177
-2.3%
Industrial 25
82,979
-1.0%
Financial 15
12,591
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May 2021

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo