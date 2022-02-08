1h ago

General Council of the Bar says Mpofu brought advocates' profession 'into disrepute'

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Dali Mpofu.
Mlungisi Louw
  • The GCB disapproves of the manner in which some candidates were treated by Dali Mpofu.
  • Mpofu's conducted has been described as "unacceptable".
  • Various organisations have called for Mpofu's replacement on the JSC.

The General Council of the Bar (GCB) says advocate Dali Mpofu SC has brought the advocates' profession and the administration of justice into disrepute.

The organisation said it had been requested by a number of constituent bars and individual members to seek Mpofu's replacement on the JSC. To that end, it is in discussions with Advocates for Transformation (AFT). 

In a statement, the GCB said: "Objection has been raised to Mpofu SC continuing to be the representative of the advocates' profession on the JSC (Judicial Service Commission), entrusted as he is with the task of representing the values and interests of all practicing advocates in relation to judicial appointments and other important functions of the JSC."

One of the organisations that called for Mpofu's recall, the Pretoria Society of Advocates, said the call was because of Mpofu's behaviour during the interview of the Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates said Mpofu also "descended into character assassination" during the interview of Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, when an allegation or rumour of sexual harassment was brought up.

GCB chairperson Craig Watt-Pringle said the council expressed its strong disapproval of the way in which some of the candidates were treated by a number of the commissioners and, in particular, the conduct of Mpofu SC during these public interviews.

"The sexist nature of Mpofu SC's questioning of SCA President Maya, resorting at the commencement of his questioning to totally inappropriate sexual innuendo, which was offensive, and, once again, unprofessional and lacking in the decorum which the platform and interviewing process required, has heightened the concern," Watt-Pringle added.

general council bar of south africadali mpofujudiciarycourts
