Gospel singer Deborah Fraser dies after short illness

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Gospel singer Deborah Fraser has died.
Gospel singer Deborah Fraser has died.
Oupa Bopape

Gospel artist Deborah Fraser has died.

Family spokesperson Nontando Mafisa confirmed to News24 that Fraser had died on Sunday.

"It is with deep sadness [that we] inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and gospel musician, Deborah Fraser, following a short illness. She passed on today [Sunday] after midday, in the presence of her family and friends.

"As Fraser's family, we would like to be given space to process and deal with this very tragic situation," said the statement from the family.

Mafisa confirmed that Fraser leaves behind two children - a boy and a girl.


