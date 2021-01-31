6h ago

add bookmark

Government moots lifting booze ban

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Lifting the ban on alcohol sales is on the table.
  • The NCCC, Nedlac and PCC held meetings, where the matter was on the agenda.
  • Lifting the ban, however, would first have to be approved by Cabinet.

Lifting the prohibition on alcohol sales have been mooted in several government meetings this past week.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met on Wednesday.

On Saturday at a meeting of Nedlac – which brings together government, business and labour – there was a discussion about the alcohol ban and that there needs to be a resolution on the matter, considering the financial impact of the ban.

Nedlac can't make a decision on the matter.

Then, on Sunday, the Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) met.

News24 understands that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's presentation to this meeting indicated that the rate of infection is slowing.

Subsequently, the relaxation of some regulations was discussed, including the lifting of the booze ban.

A change in the regulations must first be approved by Cabinet.

Cabinet is due to meet on Wednesday. Its previous meeting was on 19 January and Cabinet usually meets every second Wednesday.



The Presidency is still holding its cards close to the chest as to when President Cyril Ramaphosa will again address the nation.

"The Presidency will make the necessary announcements as and when the president is due to address the nation," said Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

News24 understands the discussion is about lifting the alcohol ban before 15 February.

The state of disaster will have to be extended on 15 February.

The ban was implemented to ease the strain on South Africa's health services as a second wave of infections engulfed the country towards the end of last year.

READ | Thirst for booze is fuelling R13bn illicit trade, says liquor industry

"Health Services in several parts of the country have reported that the prohibition of alcohol sales had significantly reduced the amount of trauma cases seen in our hospitals over the New Year period," Ramaphosa said in his last national address on 11 January, when he announced that the alcohol ban would remain in place.

However, there has also been a significant economic impact, with the liquor and hospitality industry complaining the ban has been calamitous.

South African Breweries (SAB) has cancelled R5 billion's worth of investments in the country since the prohibition was first instituted and recently suspended the contracts of 550 temporary workers indefinitely.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Swimming in it' - Cele vows to keep enforcing booze ban, even if it makes him unpopular
No booze, less meat: taverns feel the pinch of Covid-19 ban
Lockdown: Eastern Cape tavern boss arrested, R5m worth of booze confiscated
Read more on:
lockdown
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R295 000 jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3279 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1529 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 3033 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.14
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.02)
Gold
1839.54
(+0.25)
Silver
26.97
(+0.09)
Platinum
1074.35
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
54.94
(-0.11)
Palladium
2217.73
(+0.60)
All Share
62472.10
(-1.16)
Top 40
57312.45
(-1.33)
Financial 15
11688.80
(-1.56)
Industrial 25
84462.30
(-1.42)
Resource 10
60375.22
(-0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo