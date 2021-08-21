BREAKING | Hawks arrest FMF activist Bonginkosi Khanyile for fomenting July violence

Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile (31) has been arrested in Johannesburg for allegedly instigating the recent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, News24 has reliably learnt.

The Hawks did not confirm any identity but have released a statement confirming that they arrested a 31-year-old man in Johannesburg.



"It is alleged that the suspect was involved in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms during the period of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

"He was arrested at one of the higher learning institutions in Johannesburg and was escorted to KwaZulu-Natal where he was detained," spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement on Friday.

He is due in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

More to follow.