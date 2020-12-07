BREAKING | High Court sets aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on Pravin Gordhan, SARS 'rogue unit'

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the so-called SARS rogue unit.

The court handed down judgment on Monday, issuing a punitive costs order against Mkhwebane and describing her conduct as "egregious".

Mkhwebane found that former SARS commissioner Pravin Gordhan, who is currently the Minister of Public Enterprises, had inadvertently misled Parliament by failing to disclose a meeting he had with members of the Gupta family, and that he had violated intelligence laws by overseeing the establishment of an "intelligence unit" at SARS in 2007, also known as the rogue unit.

"In our view, this matter demonstrates that the Public Protector has failed to conduct her investigations in a manner befitting her office," the court found.

The court also pointed out that Mkhwebane relied on "discredited" reports to formulate her findings, and that she displayed a "manifest bias" toward Gordhan and former SARS executive, Ivan Pillay.

This is a developing story.

