Human Settlements DG to be transferred following mediation process with minister

Following a mediation process between Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi and the department's director-general Mbulelo Tshangana, President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to move Tshangana to a different portfolio.

It is understood that Kubayi and Tshangana were at loggerheads for some time.

In addition, according to government insiders, the DG walked out on a meeting meant to deal with disaster relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal this last week which prompted the mediation process.

In a letter addressed to Kubayi on 9 June, Ramaphosa thanked the minister for her cooperation and willingness to participate in the mediation process that sought to contribute towards the restoration of the working relationship between herself and the DG.

Ramaphosa said the mediator had finalised and submitted a report that summarised the mediation process and proposed certain options to be considered by the President.

“The first proposed option is that the DG remains in his position and the situation is monitored closely by the Presidency for a maximum period of five months,” read the letter.

“The second option is that the DG is transferred to an alternative position in Public Service at the same level.”

Ramaphosa said he preferred option two and decided Tshangana will be transferred to an alternative position in Public Service at the same level.

Earlier, Tshangana released a statement responding to media reports that Kubayi had placed him on special leave pending the mediation process.

“The powers and authority to place a director-general on suspension is only vested with the President of the Republic, and not with the minister,” Tshangana said.

“The leak which has resulted in the media reports is condemned in the strongest possible terms and it is clear that it is meant to harm the integrity and character of the director-general.”

“Kindly be informed that Honourable State President, His Excellency Mr MC Ramaphosa has communicated the outcome of his mediation process on the working relationship between the honourable minister and myself.”

He said he would continue to occupy his post as Human Settlements DG and perform his duties until the Presidency finalised the process of mediation.