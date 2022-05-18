7m ago

BREAKING | 'I was ashamed as a white man' - Stellenbosch University chancellor Edwin Cameron on urine incident

Marvin Charles
Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron said he was ashamed when the university made headlines this week after a student urinated on the personal belongings of a fellow student. 

"I was grief-stricken, ashamed as a man, and as a white man that things like that can still happen, but it also spurred me to a new resolution that we can do better," he said.

Cameron was speaking to News24 shortly before his official installation as chancellor on Wednesday evening.

Adriaan Basson | Alleged racist urination video a wake-up call for Stellenbosch University

The university elected Cameron as its 15th chancellor in 2019.

More to follow.


