BREAKING | 'I was ashamed as a white man' - Stellenbosch University chancellor Edwin Cameron on urine incident

Stellenbosch University chancellor and former Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron said he was ashamed when the university made headlines this week after a student urinated on the personal belongings of a fellow student.
"I was grief-stricken, ashamed as a man, and as a white man that things like that can still happen, but it also spurred me to a new resolution that we can do better," he said.
Cameron was speaking to News24 shortly before his official installation as chancellor on Wednesday evening.
Adriaan Basson | Alleged racist urination video a wake-up call for Stellenbosch University
The university elected Cameron as its 15th chancellor in 2019.
More to follow.
We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.